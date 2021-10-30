After the departure of Lionel Messi in the summer, Barcelona have struggled for results and fans are hoping that a fresh face in the dugout could see the club return to their glory days, with Xavi linked with the vacancyFull Article
Pep Guardiola tipped Xavi to become Barcelona manager two years before Koeman sack
Compared to Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola, endorsed by Lionel Messi, former Barcelona teammates unanimously agree Xavi will take the club forward and could be the man to replace sacked Ronald Koeman
That’s it for Ronald Koeman’s time as Barcelona manager. A 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano that left the club ninth in LaLiga..
