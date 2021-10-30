Ten-man Man City suffer shock defeat to Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher net in huge title blow for champions at the Etihad Stadium
Published
Ten-man Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher struck either side of half-time to deal a huge title blow to the champions at the Etihad Stadium. The Eagles took the lead after just six minutes when the ever-impressive Gallagher played through Zaha to finish for his […]Full Article