Shannon Sharpe reacts to Von Miller being traded to the Rams I UNDISPUTED

Von Miller said his emotions were 'raw' when he found out the Denver Broncos traded him to the Los Angeles Rams for two draft picks. The Super Bowl 50 MVP will join a loaded defense featuring All-Pros in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, not to mention the high-flying offense on the other side of the ball. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the trade. Shannon thinks Von needs to be at least 70% of what he was for the Rams to win the Super Bowl.