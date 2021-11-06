Manchester United’s Eric Bailly labelled ‘rash’ and ‘mistake-prone’ as Trevor Sinclair and Steve McClaren criticise ‘poor defending’ for own-goal against Man City
Eric Bailly had a moment to forget in Manchester United’s derby clash with Man City. With huge pressure on the Red Devils on their first return to Old Trafford since the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, Bailly gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the worst possible start by turning into his own net. With fellow defender Victor Lindelof […]Full Article