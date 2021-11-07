Jack Grealish calls Dean Smith the ‘real GOAT’ as the Manchester City man posts message on Twitter to his former Aston Villa manager following his sacking
Jack Grealish posted a heart warming message on Twitter, hailing Dean Smith after he was sacked as manager of Aston Villa. The £100 million Manchester City man played under Smith at Villa Park and was instrumental in getting the club promoted from the Championship and helped them survive their first season back in the Premier […]Full Article