John Terry says Declan Rice is ‘the best holding midfielder in world football’ after West Ham’s win over Liverpool, with Manchester United told they made big transfer mistake
John Terry called Declan Rice the ‘best in his position in world football’ after the midfielder led West Ham to a remarkable 3-2 win against Liverpool. The Hammers leapfrogged their Scouse counterparts to third in the Premier League table after a pulsating contest, which saw the Reds fall short of a 26 game unbeaten run, […]Full Article