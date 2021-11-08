Former Tottenham sar Jamie O’Hara says Mikel Arteta deserves credit for turning Arsenal around, having previously branded them ‘Banter FC’
Published
Former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara has praised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for turning the club’s fortunes around this season. Emile Smith Rowe’s second-half strike extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run to ten games in all competitions as they beat Watford 1-0 and moved into fifth position in the Premier League table. The Gunners have responded excellently since […]Full Article