New Yorkshire chair Lord Patel promises â€˜urgent changeâ€™ at club after settling employment case with Azeem Rafiq and apologised to him over their handling of the racism and bullying allegations
Yorkshire have settled their employment case with Azeem Rafiq and apologised to him over their handling of the racism and bullying allegations he made against them. Rafiq filed a claim against Yorkshire last December for direct discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, after the club had launched their own investigation into allegations he [â€¦]Full Article