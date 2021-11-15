Jonathan India becomes the Cincinnati Reds' first NL rookie of the year since 1999
Jonathan India became the eighth Cincinnati Reds player to win NL rookie of the year award and the franchise's first since 1999.
Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena and Cincinnati’s Jonathan India stood out in a deep rookie class for both leagues.
Jonathan India finished ahead of Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson and Marlins starter Trevor Rogers for NL Rookie of the Year.