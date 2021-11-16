Azeem Rafiq labelled ‘inspirational’ as he fights back tears in detailing harrowing treatment at Yorkshire and tells MPs cricket is ‘institutionally racist’
Azeem Rafiq bravely opened up on his story and the harrowing experiences he suffered while at Yorkshire County Cricket Club today. The 30-year-old has been labelled as 'inspirational' for sitting in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, with the sporting world watching, and detailing his experiences of racism while as a professional