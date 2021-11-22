Ajax manager Erik ten Hag responds to Manchester United job links, calls them ‘weird’ and a ‘distraction’, but doesn’t rule himself out of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Published
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag hasn’t ruled himself out of the running to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, but labelled questions about his future ‘weird’ and a ‘distraction’. Ten Hag, 51, is among the runners and riders for the United vacancy, joining the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane on […]Full Article