Man United target Ralf Rangnick has been dubbed ‘the professor’ who makes players train in a tutu as punishment and snubbed Chelsea before Thomas Tuchel because he didn’t want to be a ‘lame duck’
Published
Ralf Rangnick’s stamp on modern football is clear to see. The likes of Jurgen Klopp, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Thomas Tuchel are all advocates of the pressing style of football he brought to the forefront of the German game over 20 years ago. And now Rangnick could be set to follow his former protegees to England […]Full Article