John Fleck discharged from hospital and heading home after collapsing on pitch during Sheffield United’s clash at Reading
Published
Sheffield United man John Fleck has been discharged from hospital after collapsing on the field during their Championship clash at Reading. Fleck stayed overnight in the Royal Berkshire Hospital for observation as he underwent comprehensive medical examinations. Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic expressed relief after the match that the 30-year-old player was ‘conscious and talking’. Fleck […]Full Article