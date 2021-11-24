Colin Cowherd: 'This is probably Matt Nagy's last game with the Bears, win or lose' I THE HERD

The Chicago Bears are 3-7 on the 2021 NFL season and are currently on a four game losing streak. Colin Cowherd walks us thru the 'mess' of the Bears head coaching situation. Current head coach Matt Nagy has met with team officials in the days leading up to their Thanksgiving Day bout against the 0-9-1 Detroit Lions. Since the meeting Nagy has cancelled all of his staff meetings, according to a Chicago source. So Colin pose the question, are the Bears a good job for an incoming head coach?'