Steven Gerrard in dreamland with back-to-back wins at Aston Villa as John McGinn emulates his manager with long-range beauty in victory over Crystal Palace
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was pumping his fists on the touchline once more as Matt Targett and John McGinn secured a 2-1 victory to end Crystal Palace’s seven-game unbeaten run. Targett’s clever 15th minute strike and McGinn’s Gerrard-esque long-range curler were enough to make it two wins from two since Gerrard took over from […]Full Article