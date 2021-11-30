Skip Bayless on Washington's win vs. Seahawks: My Cowboys are in trouble; our arch rivals caught fire I UNDISPUTED

Don't look now, but the Washington Football Team is back in the playoff hunt after last night's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After taking down Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Russell Wilson in the past three weeks, Washington is now 5-6 and sitting in the last wild card spot in the NFC. They are also just two games back of Dallas, and will face the Cowboys twice in the next four weeks. Skip Bayless explains why Washington's win puts 'his Cowboys in trouble.'