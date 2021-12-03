Bucky Brooks on Patriots vs. Bills: ‘I am concerned for Bills Mafia’ I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Bucky Brooks on Patriots vs. Bills: ‘I am concerned for Bills Mafia’ I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports

Published

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills prepare to face Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. Bucky Brooks explains why he has concerns for the Bills when facing physical teams.

Full Article