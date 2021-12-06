Joey Barton has been found not guilty of assaulting former Barnsley coach Daniel Stendel in the tunnel at the end of a League One football match during this time at FleetwoodFull Article
Joey Barton found not guilty of assaulting ex-Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Joey Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager at end of football match
Daily Record
Barton has been cleared of pushing over ex-Barnsley coach Daniel Stendel in the tunnel at the end of a League One game during his..
Advertisement
More coverage
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton denies he was 'hostile and aggressive' towards ex-Barnsley boss
Bristol Post
He accused of assaulting Daniel Stendel after a game when he was in charge of Fleetwood Town