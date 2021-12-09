Breaking: Tottenham Hostspur's Europa Conference League match against Rennes called off

UEFA, on Thursday (December 9) confirmed that Tottenham Hostspur's Europa Conference League match against Rennes has been called off after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Premier League club. On Wednesday (December 8), 8 players and five staff members from Tottenham Hotspur had tested positive for COVID-19. "Eight players and five members of staff (have tested positive), but the problem is that everyday we`re having people with COVID-19," Conte had told reporters ahead of Thursday`s game. More to follow