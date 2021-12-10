And so we come to the final, decisive round of the 2021 FIA F1 World Championship.Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton are, amazingly, equal on points after 20 races - but Max has the slight edge because he was won nine races to the eight of Lewis. Should neither driver score, the title.....check out full post »Full Article
Abu Dhabi Friday F1 practice analysis by Peter Windsor
