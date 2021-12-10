Abu Dhabi Friday F1 practice analysis by Peter Windsor

Abu Dhabi Friday F1 practice analysis by Peter Windsor

F1-Fansite

Published

And so we come to the final, decisive round of the 2021 FIA F1 World Championship.Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton are, amazingly, equal on points after 20 races - but Max has the slight edge because he was won nine races to the eight of Lewis. Should neither driver score, the title.....check out full post »

Full Article