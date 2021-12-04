F1's penultimate round could also produce a new World Champion, for if Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen outscores Lewis Hamilton by at least 18 points on Sunday the fight will finally be over: the title will move to Max. That's a big "if", however - particularly as the signs on Friday in Jeddah are that Lewis.....check out full post »Full Article
Saudi Arabian F1 Practice analysis by Peter Windsor
F1-Fansite0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP analysis by Peter Windsor
It was a race within a race within a race: first Lewis led a Mercedes one-two; then Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen found himself..
F1-Fansite
Saudi Arabian F1 GP quali analysis by Peter Windsor
Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen took the temporary pole for this championship-critical race - and seemed set to confirm his..
F1-Fansite