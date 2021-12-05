Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen took the temporary pole for this championship-critical race - and seemed set to confirm his position on his second run. He was quickest in the first two sectors; he was fast, at last, through the speed trap. All seemed set. Until the last corner loomed. Max locked an inside front, ran.....check out full post »Full Article
Saudi Arabian F1 GP quali analysis by Peter Windsor
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Saudi Arabian F1 Practice analysis by Peter Windsor
F1's penultimate round could also produce a new World Champion, for if Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen outscores Lewis Hamilton by..
F1-Fansite