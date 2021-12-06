2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP analysis by Peter Windsor

2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP analysis by Peter Windsor

F1-Fansite

Published

It was a race within a race within a race: first Lewis led a Mercedes one-two; then Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen found himself P1, on new tyres, after not making a pit stop during the first Safety Car period. Then came the debris from a flurry of red flags, virtual safety cars, turn 1 skirmishes,.....check out full post »

Full Article