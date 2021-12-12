Post-Quali Press Conference 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Post-Quali Press Conference 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

F1-Fansite

Published

DRIVERS: 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), 2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) & 3. Lando Norris (McLaren) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by David Coulthard)  Q: Max, what a difference a week makes, you could have had the pole in Saudi Arabia, you have the pole for the final grand prix of the season. Where did you find the lap?.....check out full post »

Full Article