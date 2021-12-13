Lewis Hamilton ‘cheated’ out of Formula 1 title during ‘disgraceful, shambolic’ Max Verstappen victory in Abu Dhabi as Jamie O’Hara rages: ‘It’s like next goal wins in the FA Cup final!’
Jamie O’Hara delivered a scathing rant about Max Verstappen’s controversial Formula 1 title victory over Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Despite dominating for the entire race, Hamilton was cruelly denied a record eighth world title on the final lap. With the Brit cruising to a certain victory, Nicholas Latifi’s late […]Full Article