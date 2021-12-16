Ecclestone hits out at Hamilton's knighthood

Ecclestone hits out at Hamilton's knighthood

F1-Fansite

Published

Dec.16 - Bernie Ecclestone has questioned whether seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton really deserves his knighthood. On Wednesday, just days after narrowly missing a record eighth world title in Abu Dhabi, the Mercedes driver was officially knighted by Prince Charles in a traditional sword ceremony at Windsor Castle. "Only people who have really done.....check out full post »

Full Article