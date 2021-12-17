Newcastle v Man City live stream and team news: Guardiola returns inconclusive Covid test result ahead of Premier League clash – kick-off time, latest news and how to follow
Manchester City will be looking to extend their winning run in the Premier League when they take on struggling Newcastle this weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side smashed Leeds in midweek to stay top of the table. City have been in superb form recently and will be brimming with confidence ahead of their trip to St. James’. […]Full Article