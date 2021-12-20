The Dallas Cowboys are starting to inch closer and closer to the No. 1 seed, and after a dubious performance from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a huge upset loss for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, Colin Cowherd makes the case that the Cowboys could be closer than everFull Article
Colin Cowherd weighs the Dallas Cowboys' chances at winning the NFC I THE HERD
