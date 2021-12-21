What Tottenham players asked Antonio Conte after UEFA's outcome and why they must play Rennes
Published
Antonio Conte has opened up on UEFA's outcome and how the Tottenham players reacted to the decisionFull Article
Published
Antonio Conte has opened up on UEFA's outcome and how the Tottenham players reacted to the decisionFull Article
Antonio Conte has explained the outcome of the Premier League meeting that was held regarding Covid and welfare of players
Tottenham's schedule won't be so congested now following their exit from the Europa Conference League
Tottenham have been dumped out of the UEFA Europa Conference League after Antonio Conte's side were forced to cancel their final..