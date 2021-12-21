‘It has been a disastrous lost season’ – Nick Wright on Baker Mayfield & Cleveland Browns I THE HERD
The Cleveland Browns are 7-7 on the season following a loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns were without their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum but fought hard until a Daniel Carlson game expiring 48 yard field goal finally gave them the defeat. The loss puts Cleveland last in the AFC North leaving Nick Wright and Colin to wonder if this is a lost season for the Browns.Full Article