F1 CEO sure Hamilton returns on grid next season

Dec.22 - F1's CEO is "sure" Lewis Hamilton will return to his Mercedes cockpit in 2022. The seven time world champion has been essentially silent since Abu Dhabi, but his boss Toto Wolff has hinted that Hamilton's disillusionment with the outcome of the 2021 championship has him contemplating retirement. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, however, doesn't.....check out full post »