The Seattle Seahawks suffered another loss, this time to the Los Angeles Rams, prompting Colin Cowherd to declare Russell Wilson's team broken. Watch as he talks the issues with Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and the Seattle SeahawksFull Article
Colin Cowherd: The Seattle Seahawks are broken I THE HERD
