Ralf Rangnick questions Manchester United’s physicality but talkSPORT told Red Devils were like ‘Leeds at their worst’ and lacked ‘structure’, like they did under Ole Gunnaer Solskjaer
Ralf Rangnick questioned the physicality of his players as Manchester United could only manage a draw at Newcastle. The German suffered his first dropped points in charge of the Red Devils, who battled to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park. Newcastle acquitted themselves brilliantly and often beat the visitors to the second balls, Old […]Full Article