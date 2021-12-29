Aston Villa hold transfer advantage over Real Madrid as Liverpool and Man City stars on radar
Published
BirminghamLive brings you the latest Aston Villa transfer headlines as the January window opens at the end of the week.Full Article
Published
BirminghamLive brings you the latest Aston Villa transfer headlines as the January window opens at the end of the week.Full Article
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what deals Steven Gerrard's side are being tipped to do by bookmaker..