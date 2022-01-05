Real Madrid ‘pull out’ of transfer race for Antonio Rudiger – but Chelsea still in crisis with THREE key defenders out of contract next summer, including Barcelona targets Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen
Published
Antonio Rudiger looks to be headed for the Stamford Bridge exit next summer as progress over a new contract at Chelsea continues to stall. The Germany international has emerged as one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel succeed Frank Lampard as manager in January 2021. He helped the club triumph […]Full Article