‘Woeful’ Manchester United through to FA Cup fourth round thanks to controversial VAR decision that ruled out Aston Villa’s Danny Ings’ equaliser
Published
Manchester United had VAR to thank for their progression through to the FA Cup fourth round, after a controversial decision masked a terrible second-half performance in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. United took the lead through Scott McTominay, when his midfield partner, Fred, whipped in a fantastic ball and the Scot had the simple […]Full Article