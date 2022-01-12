Declan Rice’s insane body transformation from Chelsea reject to England and West Ham midfield powerhouse linked with transfers to Premier League giants
Published
The emergence of Declan Rice from gangly teenager to star Premier League midfielder will come as little surprise to those close to the 22-year-old. West Ham’s key man and stand-in skipper is leading the Hammers through one of the brightest periods in the club’s recent history. Challenging at the upper echelons of the Premier League […]Full Article