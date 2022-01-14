Jan.14 - Prior to joining Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team, Mike Krack was leading BMW's global motorsport operation, having worked for the Munich-based company since 2014. In that role he was in charge of BMW's Formula E, GT and IMSA programmes, as well as its planned expansion into the new LMDh formula for IMSA.....check out full post »Full Article
Mike Krack becomes Aston Martin's new F1 team principal
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Martin F1 principal Otmar Szafnauer leaves team
British team confirms veteran's departure is with immediate effect; no replacement has been announced
Aston Martin..
Autocar