Nash on Durant injury: 'We can't cry about it'
As the Nets prepare to be without Kevin Durant for an extended period after he sprained the MCL in his left knee, coach Steve Nash is trying to keep their outlook positive.Full Article
Coach Steve Nash saysÂ "winning and losing should be secondary to are we getting better every week?"Â