Nick Wright weighs in on Frank Vogel’s future with the Lakers I THE HERD

The Los Angeles Lakers are .500 (22-22) on the year which qualifies as the eighth best team in the NBA’s Western Conference. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has been facing criticism regarding the teams performance which included a 37 point loss to the Denver Nuggets this week. Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to answer if the Lakers should replace Frank Vogel as head coach.Full Article
