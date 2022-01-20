Tottenham move for Adama Traore inching closer despite falling short of Wolves’ valuation, while club enter talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Tanguy Ndombele loan deal
Published
Tottenham and Wolves are inching closer to an agreement over a deal for Adama Traore, talkSPORT understands. The clubs are still apart in their valuation of Traore with Spurs understood to be £5million short of Wolves’ £20m asking price. Despite this, there is a willingness on both sides for the move to happen in January. […]Full Article