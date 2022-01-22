Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba suffers nasty head injury against Derby County but carries on playing, while Ravel Morrison is sent off in defeat for Wayne Rooney’s side
Published
Brice Samba suffered an extremely painful looking head injury against Derby County, but amazingly remained on the pitch as Nottingham Forest secured a 2-1 win against Wayne Rooney’s side. The Forest goalkeeper was involved in a heavy collision with Derby forward Tom Lawrence, which left him in a heap and in need of treatment mid-way […]Full Article