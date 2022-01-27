Mohammed Shami slams Indian batting in SA, makes THIS big statement
Published
Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker for India in the three-match series which the visitors lost 2-1, claiming 14 wickets at an average of 21.Full Article
Published
Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker for India in the three-match series which the visitors lost 2-1, claiming 14 wickets at an average of 21.Full Article
Resolute batting from home skipper Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129 not out) took South Africa to a match-winning..