Why Tyson Fury is fighting Dillian Whyte instead of Oleksandr Usyk after talks collapse

Why Tyson Fury is fighting Dillian Whyte instead of Oleksandr Usyk after talks collapse

Daily Star

Published

Daily Star Sport breaks down how Tyson Fury's clash with Oleksandr Usyk hit the skids as it now looks like the Gypsy King will take on Dillian Whyte in a mandatory defence of his WBC heavyweight title

Full Article