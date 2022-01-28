News24.com | Medvedev sets up Australian Open final against Nadal
Published
Daniil Medvedev has won a tempestuous Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas and will now face Rafael Nadal in the final.Full Article
Published
Daniil Medvedev has won a tempestuous Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas and will now face Rafael Nadal in the final.Full Article
The Australian Open men’s final is another which will shape ‘Big Three’ destinies and add grist for the mill on indomitable..