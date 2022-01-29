Thomas Tuchel one year report card: Instant success with Champions League glory but German now faces big challenge at Stamford Bridge – including getting best from Romelu Lukaku
Published
Chelsea have enjoyed their first full year under manager Thomas Tuchel, and it’s already been quite a ride. His appointment last January, following the sacking of club legend Frank Lampard, was quickly followed by European success – but how does he rate across his first full 12 months at Stamford Bridge? The Blues were in […]Full Article