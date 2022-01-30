Breaking: Rafael Nadal writes history with 21st Grand Slam win after beating Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open 2022 final

Spain's Rafael Nadal came back from being two sets down to clinch his second Australian Open title, beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday (January 30) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The ageless Spaniard writes history with this win as he has gone past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in terms of career Grand Slam wins. All three were tied at 20 titles. Nadal has moved forward with his 21st. More to follow