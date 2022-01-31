Millwall have outlined their stance on the 27-year-old, who has been sidelined since December because of injury.Full Article
Nottingham Forest in last-ditch bid to complete Millwall transfer
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nottingham Forest target opens up on Millwall ‘frustration’ after transfer window
Nottingham Post
Jed Wallace says he is open-minded about his future, with his contract due to expire in the summer when the Reds will be able to..
Nottingham Forest make 11th hour bid to hijack Stoke City transfer
The Sentinel Stoke
Advertisement
More coverage
Millwall ready to 'lose money' in bid to fend off Nottingham Forest transfer interest
Nottingham Post
Lions boss Gary Rowett has addressed the future of Jed Wallace amid Nottingham Forest's continued interest in the winger