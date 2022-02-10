Milwaukee Bucks acquire Serge Ibaka, Kings trade Marvin Bagley in four-team deadline move
Milwaukee acquires Serge Ibaka and trades Donte DiVincenzo, Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood in four-team deal. Pistons land Marvin Bagley from Kings.
The Milwaukee Bucks acquire Serge Ibaka and two-second round picks, and trade Donte DiVincenzo, Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood in..
