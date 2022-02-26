Nadal routs Medvedev to reach Acapulco final
Rafael Nadal topped Daniil Medvedev in straight sets early Saturday in a rematch of their Australian Open final and will play Cameron Norrie for the Mexican Open title.Full Article
Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 on Friday to reach the final of the ATP Mexico Open and insure the Russian will not..
World No.2 Daniil Medvedev is looking to ascend to the top ranking for the first time by displacing Serbian Novak Djokovic. Rafael..